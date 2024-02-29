Srinagar, Feb 29 (PTI) Two people were injured in a fire incident in the Nawa Kadal area of the Srinagar city here on Thursday, officials said.

A massive fire broke out in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal locality of the city, engulfing three houses in the area, they said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire,they added. Further details were awaited.

