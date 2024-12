Sambhal (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Two men were arrested in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence based on CCTV footage, police on Sunday said.

That day, stone pelting took place in Pakka Baag Hindu Pura Kheda, a police motorcycle was burnt, and magazine and cartridges of a police pistol were looted, following which a case was registered at Nakhasa Police Station.

The incident revealed the involvement of Anas and Mohammad Sufiyan, both of whom have now been arrested, police said.

Sambhal remains tense since November 19, when the local Shahi Jama Masjid underwent a survey following a court orders that came on a petition that claimed that there was a Harihar temple earlier.

Violence broke out on November 24 when the mosque was being surveyed again.

Four people died and scores of others were injured in a clash between protesters and police.

According to police, 29 police personnel were injured in the flare up. PT COR NAV

