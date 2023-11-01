Latest News | 2 of Family Killed in Road Accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Two members of a family were killed and two others injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Bagowali bypass here on Wednesday, police said.

Agency News PTI| Nov 01, 2023 10:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | 2 of Family Killed in Road Accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and two others injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Bagowali bypass here on Wednesday, police said.

Saved (28) was going along with his sister Shabnam and her two children including Bhura (7) to Muzaffarnagar when the accident happened, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver who fled leaving his vehicle behind, SHO Bablu Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The injured woman Shabnam and her two-year-old daughter were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
PTI| Nov 01, 2023 10:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | 2 of Family Killed in Road Accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and two others injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Bagowali bypass here on Wednesday, police said.

Saved (28) was going along with his sister Shabnam and her two children including Bhura (7) to Muzaffarnagar when the accident happened, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver who fled leaving his vehicle behind, SHO Bablu Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The injured woman Shabnam and her two-year-old daughter were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Comments
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends

  • How To Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of Carabao Cup 2023–24 Round of 16 Football Match With Time in IST

  • How To Watch Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of Carabao Cup 2023–24 Round of 16 Football Match With Time in IST

  • When Is Sharad Navratri in 2024 in India? Get Full Calendar With Puja Dates From Ghatasthapana to Vijayadashami – Know About the 9-Day Festival Dedicated to Maa Durga

  • How To Watch West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of Carabao Cup 2023–24 Round of 16 Football Match With Time in IST

  • Jawan OTT Release: Shah Rukh Khan Drops Extended Cut of His Blockbuster on Netflix With a Cheeky Promo! (Watch Video)

  • Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: From Baazigar to Zero, 11 Major Acting Experiments Performed By King Khan and How They Fared!

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma