Latest News | 2 of Family Killed in Road Accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and two others injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Bagowali bypass here on Wednesday, police said.

Saved (28) was going along with his sister Shabnam and her two children including Bhura (7) to Muzaffarnagar when the accident happened, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver who fled leaving his vehicle behind, SHO Bablu Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The injured woman Shabnam and her two-year-old daughter were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)