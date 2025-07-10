Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) The director of a private school in Haryana's Hisar district was stabbed to death by two students on the premises of the institute on Thursday, with police claiming that the accused were angry, reportedly over being reprimanded by the victim for indiscipline.

The victim, Jagbir, was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, but he succumbed to his injuries, a police official said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Hansi Superintendent of Police Amit Yashvardhan, when asked if both the accused were minors, said, "They are students of Class 11 and 12 and they are of the school in Baas village where the incident occurred."

"The exact reason behind the incident will be known once we apprehend them," he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Preliminary investigation points out that the director reprimanding the students for indiscipline might have led to the incident, the police officer said.

"However, the exact reason behind the incident will be known once we apprehend the accused and question them," he added.

Another police official said that asking students to tuck in their shirts and get their hair trimmed and keeping it tidy was something the director may not have just pointed out to the two accused, but to other students as well. "However, it depends on how one particular student takes it," he said.

Police said efforts were on to nab the two accused students.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)