Jajpur (Odisha), Oct 16 (PTI) At least two women were killed after coming under the wheels of a speeding a truck Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 563 Revenue SI Posts at psc.uk.gov.in, Check Details Here.

The two were on their way to Jajpur town in an SUV for offering puja at the Biraja temple. The driver stopped the car to have breakfast near a roadside eatery Bhatia Chhak on National Highway 16.

Also Read | Punjab and Haryana Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 390 Clerk Posts, Apply Online at sssc.gov.in.

As the vehicle was on a sloping ground and the driver had not applied handbrake nor put it on gear, the SUV started to move.

The two women who were in the rear seat of the vehicle, panicked and jumped out of it. A truck coming at high speed ran over them. They died on the spot, police said.

Police have seized both the vehicles and registered a case.

Bayree police station inspector Sanghamitra Nayak said the driver of the truck was arrested and an investigation was on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)