Mumbai, October 16: The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (S.S.S.C.) under Punjab and Haryana High Court has invited application from candidates on behalf of the District and Sessions Judges in the State of Haryana. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has invited applications for various vacancies of clerk posts.

Candidates who are interested and eligible van apply online by visiting the official website of SSSC at sssc.gov.in. The application process for the same is underway while the last date to submit the application form is October 30. IIT Mandi Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 35 Non- Teaching Posts, Apply Online at oas.iitmandi.ac.in.

The Punjab and Haryana recruitment drive is being held to fill up 390 clerk posts. As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must be between the age of 18 to 42 years. As per the official notification, candidates must have a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree from a recognised university.

The applicants must also be proficient in computer operation. Besides, candidates must have passed the matriculation exam with Hindi as one of the subjects. Candidates must note that in order to apply for the Punjab and Haryana recruitment 2022, the application fee is Rs 825 for general category while for the women candidates, the application fee is Rs 625. IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 119 Junior Assistant Posts At iitk.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has also invited applications from candidates for 563 Revenue Sub Inspector posts. The last date to submit the application form is November 4. Candidates who are interested can apply online at psc.uk.gov.in.

