Raebareli (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Two youths were killed here on Monday when the bike on which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said.

The incident took place when Shubham Sahu (24), Indrajeet Pal (26) and Ankit Pal (14) were returning after taking a bath in river Ganga on Kartik Purnima, they said.

While Shubham and Indrajeet died, Ankit sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, police added.

SHO, Deeh, Jitendra Pratap Singh said that the bodies of victims have been sent for postmortem and attempts are on to arrest the accused driver, who is absconding.

