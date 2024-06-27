Gurugram, June 27: A two-year-old child died after allegedly being hit by a speeding car while he was playing outside his house in the DLF Phase 3 area here on Thursday, police said. Local people caught hold of the driver while he was trying to escape and handed him over to the police, following which the accused was arrested, they added. Gurugram Car Accident: Seeding Car Falls off Jharsa Flyover on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Three Critically Injured.

In his complaint, the child's father Krishna Malakar, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, said he lives on rent with his family in DLF Phase 3 area. Malakar said the incident took place when his four-year-old daughter Aakriti and two-year-old son Jigar were playing near the stairs in front of the house. Around 1 pm, a car suddenly approached with speed and allegedly hit his son, the complainant said.

Jigar was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him dead, he added. Meanwhile, passersby and neighbours caught hold of the car driver and handed him over to the police. A senior police officer said an FIR was registered in the matter and the accused car driver, who was identified as Sunny and a resident of Nathupur village here, was arrested.

