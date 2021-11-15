New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The government on Monday said a conference for prospective bidders for the Advanced Chemistry Cell production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme received wide participation and interest from bidders both in person and virtually with around 100 participants from about 20 companies.

The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage is aimed at reducing import dependence.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) had on November 12 organised a pre-bid conference for prospective bidders for the ACC production-linked incentive scheme.

The ministry had earlier released an RFP on October 22 inviting bidders for a total manufacturing capacity of ACC battery storage of 50 gigawatt-hour (GWh) with an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

"The pre-bid conference received wide participation and interest from bidders both in person and virtually with around 100 participants from about 20 companies," an official statement said.

Production-linked incentives for prospective bidders for the ACC PLI scheme for manufacturing advanced chemistry cell batteries will be offered only to those firms that have been allocated the production capacity under the national programme on ACC battery storage through a transparent mechanism.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Heavy Industry, the incentives will not be offered to conventional battery pack segment of the industry as such manufacturing activities are already happening in the country.

In May, the government approved the PLI scheme for manufacturing ACC (Advanced Chemistry Cell) batteries at an estimated outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

ACCs are the new generation advanced energy storage technologies that can store electric energy either as electrochemical or as chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy as and when required.

All the demand for the ACCs is currently being met through imports in India.

The total annual cash subsidy to be disbursed by the government will be capped at 20 GWh per beneficiary firm.

The scheme envisages setting up of a cumulative ACC manufacturing capacity of 50 GWh for ACCs and an additional cumulative capacity of 5 GWh for niche ACC technologies.

"Presentations were made on the terms and conditions, technical details of ACC manufacturing and various incentives and opportunities to promote ACC battery manufacturing in the country.

"The bidding will be held online through a transparent two-stage process, under the quality- and cost-based selection mechanism," the statement said.

Key features of the selection process include satisfying the eligibility criteria, transparent bidding process, full flexibility in innovation for ACC battery manufacturing, optimised payment structures, promoting self-reliant India through domestic value addition and setting up of ACC manufacturing facilities.

"While several companies have already started investing in battery packs, though the capacities of these facilities are too small when compared to global averages, there still is negligible investment in manufacturing, along with value addition, of ACCs in India.

"All the demand of the ACCs is currently being met through imports in India," the statement said.

