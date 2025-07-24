Ballia (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old newly married woman allegedly hanged herself here as she was distressed by taunts from her in-laws over her previous marriage, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Sahatwar area when Ruby committed suicide in a room at her in-laws' house, they said.

Police reached the spot upon receiving information and took the body into custody for post-mortem, Station House Officer (SHO) Mool Chandra Chaurasia said.

According to the officer, Ruby had married Anil Chauhan just two months ago and this was her second marriage. She was allegedly subjected to constant taunts by her in-laws over her previous marriage.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the harassment may have driven her to commit suicide. Further investigation is underway, police added.

