New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the Ruchi Vihar area of southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aakash, a resident of Rangpuri Pahadi area, they said.

Aakash's family members told police that on Monday night, he had a heated argument with them at home over a music system, and later he went out in anger.

According to police, a call was received at Vasant Kunj South police station around 5 am regarding a person found hanging from a tree in a vacant plot near Mangal Bazar Road.

After receiving the information, multiple teams were sent to the spot, a senior police officer said.

"Statements of the deceased's family members have been recorded," said the officer.

According to police, Aakash was addicted to alcohol. His family told police that the previous night he had a heated argument at home over a music system, which he had removed from his father's vehicle.

He left the house following the argument and was later found hanging, police said.

The family has not alleged any foul play or expressed suspicion over his death.

"No external injuries were found during initial inspection. The body has been sent to Safdarjung Hospital for postmortem," said the officer.

