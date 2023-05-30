Thrissur (Kerala), May 30 (PTI) Over 25 people were injured, including two persons in serious condition, in an accident involving two private buses near Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district of Kerala district on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the police, one of the buses had stopped at a bus stop when the other rammed it from behind.

Also Read | ‘Chroming’ Extremely Dangerous, Can Cause Sudden Death, Warn Experts as Australian Teen Esra Haynes Dies After Sniffing Deodorant Chemicals in Viral TikTok Trend.

Several persons from both buses were injured, police said and added that they were yet to receive a complaint regarding the incident.

Whether negligent driving or overspeeding was the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Minor Murder Case: 'Your Responsibility to Take Care of Law and Order', CM Arvind Kejriwal Tells Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Over Teen's Brutal Killing.

Of the over 25 people who sustained injuries, two have been taken to Thrissur for further medical treatment, an officer of Irinjalakuda police station said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)