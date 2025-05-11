Tirupati, May 10 (PTI) Four giant silver lamps were donated to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, here on Saturday, said an official press release.

Three devotees – Radha Krishna, Shyam Sundar Sharma and Shashidhar – from Bengaluru donated these lamps.

“Four giant silver lamps were donated to TTD on Saturday evening,” said the press release.

The donors presented the lamps to temple official Ramakrishna at Mahadwaram (grand entrance), said the press release.

Earlier, TTD chairman BR Naidu distributed 555 helmets to the temple body employees for their safe commute between Tirumala and Tirupati.

J Raghuram and Naveen from a helmet company in Delhi donated the helmets worth Rs 5 lakh. Naidu promised that another 500 helmets are expected to be donated within 15 days.

'If these are found satisfactory in quality and usage, another 5,000 helmets will be provided,” added Naidu.

The Tirupati temple is the world's richest Hindu shrine, which attracts between 70,000 and one lakh devotees per day, who offer up to over Rs 3 crore on an average.

