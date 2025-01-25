Bhadohi (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Three men were booked in connection with keeping a 17-year-old girl hostage for five months, police on Saturday said.

The men were identified as Sushil Kori, Ram Nath Kori, and Raja Kori, all residents of Shankargarh area of Prayagraj.

They were booked based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Mangalik said.

Mangalik said that the girl was first kidnapped on December 13, 2023, from Prayagraj Junction.

At that time, her father had lodged a kidnapping complaint at Civil Lines Police Station of Prayagraj.

Police recovered the girl from Shankargarh, arresting Sushil Kori, and sent the girl to Nari Niketan. Her father took the girl back to Bhadohi.

However, on August 23, last year, she was allegedly kidnapped again from a market, the officer said.

He said that her father found that his daughter was again in Shankargarh, and when he went there to free her, Sushil Kori threatened him and sent him off his way.

Manglik said that a team has been set up to free the girl.

