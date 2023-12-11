Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Three people died and six were injured on Monday when an unidentified vehicle hit a tempo in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

Lakhanpur Station House Officer Munshilal said the accident occurred near Hantara village on National Highway 21.

Hetram (38) and Pushpa Devi (35), who were travelling in the tempo, died on the spot, while Kambo Devi (50) succumbed to injuries in a hospital during treatment, he said.

Munshilal said that the injured were hospitalised.

The bodies have been handed over to the families after post-mortem examination, the official said, adding that no case has been registered.

