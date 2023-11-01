Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) The Punjab Police Wednesday arrested three persons, including the main shooter, in connection with a Bathinda eatery owner's murder after a brief encounter at a hotel in Mohali's Baltana.

Harjinder Singh Johal, the owner of an eatery, was shot dead outside his shop in Bathinda by two unidentified persons on October 28.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the alleged shooter was identified as Lovejeet Singh of Bhikhi in Mansa, while two of his accomplices have been identified as Paramjit Singh and Kamaljit Singh -- also residents of Mansa.

Police also recovered two .30 bore pistols along with live cartridges from their possession.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

IGP Bhullar said following reliable inputs about the accused hiding at a hotel in Baltana, police teams from State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali along with the SAS Nagar Police followed the trail and managed to locate them.

After the police teams cordoned off the hotel, one of the accused started firing at the police, which injured deputy superintendent of police Pawan Kumar, he said.

Police fired back due to which Lovejeet sustained a bullet injury in his right leg. DSP Pawan Kumar and Lovejeet have been admitted in a hospital.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused are members of the Arsh Dalla gang, which had also claimed responsibility for Harjinder's murder. Further investigations are on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)