Hathras, January 8: Three persons were killed while two others were injured after three trucks collided with each other amid dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway in the Sadabad area of Hathras district, police said. As per police, a truck was towing another truck with a chain when it suffered a break down.

When the two drivers were trying to fix the glitch, a third truck coming from Agra side rammed into their vehicles from behind, killing all three drivers on the spot and injuring two others, police said. Accident Caught on Camera in Hathras: Truck Hits Car on Busy Road in Uttar Pradesh, Runs Over Several People Standing on Roadside, 1 Killed; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Trucks Collide With Each Other on Yamuna Expressway

Uttar Pradesh: Three drivers were killed in a accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Midhawali, Hathras, due to dense fog. The collision occurred when two trucks stopped for repairs after a chain broke, and a third truck crashed into them. Police cleared the scene, and the bodies… pic.twitter.com/AmCOFMQGla — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2025

The deceased have been identified as Ranjit from Hathras, Rahul from Faridabad, and Tarun from of Agra, police said, adding that the injured have been rushed to a hospital.

