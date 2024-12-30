A horrific accident was caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh recently, where a truck allegedly hit a car on a busy road. The unfortunate accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. In the viral clip, a truck is seen hitting a car coming from the other end on a busy road in Hathras. As the video moves further, the truck is seen running over several people standing on the roadside in Hathras. According to a journalist who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), one person died in the accident. A video of the accident has also surfaced online. Google Maps Misleads Again: Family’s Car Ends Up on Under-Construction Highway in Hathras; Airbags Save Lives (Watch Video).

Truck Hits Car in Hathras (Trigger Warning)

उत्तर प्रदेश : हाथरस में ट्रक ने एक गाड़ी में टक्कर मारी, फिर सड़क किनारे खड़े कई लोगों को रौंदा, एक की मौत हुई। Live Video देखिए... pic.twitter.com/GYRdJIGKsW — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)