Dhanbad, Jun 21 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were killed while three others injured when the car carrying them hit a truck at Barwa, near here, on GT Road (NH 2), police said. Barwadda police station officer in-charge Suman Kumar said that the car was going from Balia in Uttar Pradesh to Burdwan of West Bengal. Six persons were in the car at the time of the accident. Three persons died on the spot, the police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Das (36), Basanti Devi (40), and Sachin Das.

“The accident occurred around 3.30 am. The scene of the accident, 11 km from here, suggests that the speeding car hit the stationary truck from the rear on a six-lane inter-state road. A police patrol vehicle reached the spot immediately and took them to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad,” Kumar said.

The injured were admitted to the facility, the police officer said.

