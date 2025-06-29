New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a motorcycle from a security guard near IGI Airport by impersonating policemen, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, during the interrogation, the accused said they had committed the crime for "thrill".

Amarpal Singh (47) filed a complaint regarding the incident at 7:27 pm on June 26 at IGI Airport Police Station through a PCR call. He alleged that three people, posing as policemen, stole his motorcycle after accusing of rash driving.

"They snatched the key to his vehicle and asked him to accompany them to the police station," she said. When Singh asked the accused for their IDs because they were not in police uniform, they started abusing him and one of them slapped him.

Based on Singh's complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

The accused were identified as Garvit Sharma alias Sunny (25), Prashant Kumar (22) and Aniket (23), police said.

"The breakthrough came when the registration number of the motorcycle used by the accused was traced. The bike was registered in the name of Siddharth, a resident of Shakarpur in East Delhi," she added.

During interrogation, Siddharth revealed that he had handed over the vehicle about a year ago to Garvit Sharma of Palam village. His identity was shown to the complainant, who confirmed that Siddharth was not involved in the robbery.

Police later arrested Garvit from a hideout in Palam. During sustained questioning, he confessed to his role and also revealed the sequence of events leading to the robbery.

"He said on June 26, his friend Prashant called him and proposed to visit their friend Aniket in Kishangarh. The three met and decided to drink in a nearby park. While under the influence, Prashant suggested doing something "thrilling," to which they all agreed. They planned to impersonate police officers and rob a motorcycle," said the Additional DCP.

Spotting a man on a Hero Splendor near Aerocity, they stopped him near the Mahipalpur underpass. After accusing him of rash driving, Prashant snatched his key, Aniket slapped him when questioned, and Prashant then fled with the robbed vehicle, while the other two escaped on their motorcycle.

Garvit further told police that due to fear, they later abandoned the robbed vehicle near Janak Cinema. Acting on his statement, police recovered the first motorcycle used in the crime.

"With inputs from Garvit, the second accused Aniket was arrested from Kishangarh. Prashant was subsequently nabbed from his hideout in Dashrathpuri. During interrogation, both confessed to their roles in the robbery. Teams later recovered the robbed motorcycle from the spot where it was dumped," police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

Sharing profiles of the accused, police said Garvit Sharma holds a BCA degree. Prashant Kumar is a B.Tech graduate and Aniket (23) holds an MCA degree.

