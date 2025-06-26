New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man with a criminal history was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man with a knife in central Delhi's Prasad Nagar area in an apparent attempt to prove he was a more feared criminal, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Md Hussain, is a known criminal in the locality and has two previous involvements in cases of hurt. He has allegedly been engaged in illegal activities for over six years and is known to cause disturbances in the locality.

"A PCR call was received around 4 pm on June 20 about a stabbing incident and the admission of an injured person to a hospital. The victim, Tarun Kumar, who lives in Bapa Nagar, alleged that the accused intercepted him near Dev Nagar's Khandar area, used abusive language, and stabbed him with a sharp object," a senior police officer said.

He added that the accused and victim were known to each other. "After Tarun tried to establish his presence in the area, Hussain stabbed him to show his presence,” the officer added.

A case under Section 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the BNS was registered, and the investigation was launched.

Police located and apprehended Hussain after a brief chase. He was identified by the victim and confessed to the crime during questioning, police added.

Sections under the Arms Act were also added to the case after the knife used in the attack was recovered, the officer said.

