Kota, Jun 21 (PTI) Police said a woman allegedly died by consuming poison after a man took off with her daughter, which her husband claimed was an abduction, officials said on Saturday.

The police, who were able to track down the girl, lodged a case of abetment of suicide against the man, identified as Sohail.

Sohail is yet to be taken into custody for interrogation, DSP Sheojiram, the Investigating Officer in the case, said

Sunita alias Sonia (36), wife of Dhannalal Meena, a local of Mathna village under the Baran Sadar Police Station, consumed a poisonous substance at her home on Friday afternoon, he added.

She was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors, he added.

According to Dhannalal, Sohail allegedly barged into their home on Friday morning while he was asleep and took their daughter with him on a motorcycle. He allegedly threatened Sunita, saying he would kill the entire family if anyone followed him, the DSP said.

Sunita then woke Dhannalal up and narrated the incident to him, after which he rushed to the police station to lodge a report.

Meanwhile, unable to bear the shock of the sudden development, Sunita allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, the DSP added.

The police then lodged a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS against Sohail and handed over Sunita's body to her family members following the post-mortem.

