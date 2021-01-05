New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) State-owned EESL on Tuesday said that over 36.69 crore LED bulbs have been distributed under the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme, while 1.14 crore LEDs have been installed under the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) in the past six years.

Till date, the implementation of these government schemes have resulted in cumulative energy savings of 55.32 billion kWh per year, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) said in a statement.

"Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2015, zero subsidy UJALA and SLNP marks their sixth anniversary today (Tuesday). Both programmes are being implemented by EESL.

"EESL has distributed 36.69 crore LED bulbs and installed 1.14 crore LED streetlights, resulting in cumulative energy savings of 55.32 billion kWh per year," the statement said.

Sharing further details, EESL said that under the UJALA scheme, it distributed over 36.69 crore LED bulbs across India. This has resulted in estimated energy savings of 47.65 billion kWh per year with avoided peak demand of 9,540 MW and an estimated reduction of 38.59 million tonne CO2 (carbon dioxide) emission per year.

Over 72 lakh LED tubelights and over 23 lakh energy-efficient fans have also been distributed at an affordable price under the programme, it said.

Under SLNP, EESL said it has installed about 1.14 crore LED streetlights across India. This has resulted in an estimated energy savings of 7.67 billion kWh per year with avoided peak demand of 1,280 MW and an estimated reduction of 5.29 million tonnes CO2 emission per year.

In the statement, Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said "Both UJALA and SLNP have been at the heart of large-scale socio-economic transformation. They have not only reduced emissions and enabled sustainable development but have revamped household and public lighting systems across the country."

He added that "I congratulate EESL for successfully anchoring these programmes and completing six years of transforming the Indian power sector".

EESL Managing Director (MD) Rajat Sud said that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of climate change is more real than ever before. "We understand that energy efficiency is a powerful tool to mitigate environmental challenges of the future, while at the same time make a positive impact on the economy."

He congratulated all state governments, urban local bodies, stakeholders and EESL's team for their continued efforts towards achieving the country's energy-efficiency goals. "We will continue the hard work even in a post-pandemic world."

