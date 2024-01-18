Nuh, Jan 18 (PTI) A special police officer (SPO) and three head constables were injured allegedly after being attacked by some villagers for stopping overloaded tractor-trolleys carrying stone dust in this district, police said on Thursday.

Police said some women were also involved in the stone pelting near Neemka village.

After getting information about the attack, another team of police reached the village and controlled the situation.

Police said one person has been arrested while 14 have been booked by name and 10 others as unidentified under Indian Penal Code sections including that dealing with attempt to murder.

A police team on Wednesday received information that some tractor drivers from Bicchor village were loading their trolleys with stone dust and taking them towards Hodal via Neemka.

Based on the information, the police team set up a barricade between Bicchor and Neemka villages. After some time, two tractor-trolleys were seen coming from village Nai. When they were stopped and checked by the police, both the trolleys were found overloaded, police said.

Police said a car was escorting the tractor-trolleys.

When police stopped tractor trolleys, five people came out of the car and attacked the policemen.

They also freed a tractor. Soon after, some villagers including women gathered there and pelted the police personnel with stones, leaving the SPO and three head constables injured.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital.

