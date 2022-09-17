Chaibasa, Sep 17 (PTI) Four drug peddlers, including two from Punjab, were arrested with two kg of opium in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police statement said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that some people had assembled at a spot in Padampur village to trade in drugs illegally on Friday, a police team rushed to the area and found a group of people engaged in suspicious activity.

Police immediately rounded them up and seized 2 kg opium, an electronic weighing machine and Rs 2.95 lakh in cash from their possession, the statement said.

On interrogation, the two arrested peddlers, both residents of Fazilka district of Punjab, told police that they had procured the contraband from two persons in West Singhbhum district and had planned to sell it in Punjab and Delhi.

Police also arrested the two persons who had sold the opium, it said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

