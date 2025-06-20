Gurugram, Jun 20 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly selling 'Chinese manjha' and police have recovered 131 rolls of the string used for kite-flying from their possession, officials said Friday.

Chinese manjha used for kite flying are considered dangerous for humans and animals as it is made of glass and plastic.

Police identified the four men as Amit, Kuldeep, Dinesh and Harsh. A case was registered against them under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Environment Protection Act, police said.

During interrogation, police said they found that Chinese Manjha recovered from their possession was provided to them by the supplier.

"The police team is taking further action in the case as per rules and a probe is underway," Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

