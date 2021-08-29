Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) Police Sunday seized 45 kilogram of ganja, worth Rs 3 lakh, which was being smuggled to New Delhi, from a courier agency here.

Also Read | CBDT Extends Date Under Section 3 of the Vivad Se Vishwas Act to October 31, 2021.

Police said that two persons, hailing from New Delhi and currently residing in in a rented house here, have been arrested in this connection.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple Smartphone With Exynos 7884B SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The duo used to procure the contraband from drug peddlers in Gajapati district and send it to the national capital through courier service.

The role of the courier agency is also being probed, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)