Udhagamandalam (TN), Sept 22 (PTI) A five-year-old male elephant was found electrocuted in a private farm land in Gudalur in Nilgiris district on Thursday.

The villagers noticed the carcass and informed the forest department officials, who rushed to the spot, some 70 km from here.

The elephant came into contact with a live wire put up as fence in the farmland.

The forest department along with Electricity Board officials are carrying out an inquiry, officials said.

