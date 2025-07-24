Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said nearly 500 youth in Kalaburagi district will be trained in drone operations certified by the DGCA.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation oversees air transport services and enforces regulations related to civil aviation, air safety, and airworthiness standards.

Kharge was speaking at an event in Bengaluru to formally hand over advanced surveillance drones—Nimble-i and NS01—to S D Sharanappa, Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi district.

"Our strength in technology must become a force for rural transformation and opportunity. By skilling youth in Kalaburagi in cutting-edge drone technologies, we're not just preparing them for future jobs—we are also helping create new livelihoods, local innovation, and rural tech ecosystems," State minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj said.

The drones were also handed over by State Home Minister G Parameshwara.

"Our vision is to equip every police station in Karnataka with drones, making our forces smarter, faster, and more responsive. These Karnataka-made drones are a symbol of how technology can serve the public interest," said Parameshwara.

According to an official release, the drones are designed and manufactured in Karnataka and are equipped with AI-powered surveillance features.

They are being deployed through private sector CSR support, it added.

The drones offer advanced capabilities, including day and night surveillance, number plate recognition, crowd and vehicle detection, and rapid field deployment—enabling smarter, tech-enabled policing across districts, it further said.

