Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Over 5,000 artists from across West Bengal will regale audiences with their music at the 'Bangla Sangeet Mela' to be held from December 25 to January 1.

West Bengal Information and Cultural Affairs minister Indranil Sen told a press meet on Saturday that singers from every district of the state will perform at 11 venues as part of the move of the state to tap and promote aspiring and budding singers from across the state including folk artists.

Also Read | IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 226 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at mha.gov.in.

The venues include Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Manch, Rajya Sangeet Academy, Mukta Manch, Deshapriya Park, Hedua Park, Ektara Mukta Manch.

At Deshapriya Park, like earlier years, both popular and new bands will strum the tunes and melodies during the period of the fair – spanning the Christmas-New Year season.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 87 Specialist Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

Sen said from next year, as part of the initiative to promote budding singers, four smaller 'gaan melas' will be held in different district towns in the run-up to the main event.

"Our thrust has always been to find aspiring talented musicians and bring them under the spotlight. This has been the motto of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all along since 2011," he added.

Stalls selling music-related books apart from handicrafts from districts produced by local artisans will also be set up at the main 'sangeet mela' venue – the Rabindra Sadan-Nandan-Bangla Academy hub.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)