New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday said installation of 55 dialysis units at the Burari Hospital, a model diagnostic laboratory, and a new AYUSH-based mental and wellness centre are in the pipeline to strengthen the city's public health infrastructure.

Chairing a review meeting on Tuesday, the minister said the government was working "on a war-footing" to upgrade medical services and ensure that quality healthcare reaches every person in Delhi.

"We are committed to creating a healthcare system that combines quality, accessibility, and affordability -- whether it's dialysis, diagnostics, or wellness," Singh said.

According to a statement, the installation of 55 dialysis units at Burari Hospital will provide a critical boost to nephrology care in the densely populated North Delhi region.

The expansion is expected to significantly reduce wait times for patients with kidney-related ailments, it said.

According to the statement, the government will inaugurate a model diagnostic laboratory by next month that will be capable of conducting 118 essential tests.

"This facility will enhance early disease detection and preventive care," the Delhi health minister said.

The AYUSH Department is also set to launch a dedicated Mental and Wellness Centre at Burari Hospital. The pilot project, based on traditional Indian healing systems, will focus on managing anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions through holistic care.

If successful, similar centres will be replicated in other government hospitals across Delhi, the statement added.

Singh noted that 21 Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras have already become operational across Delhi government hospitals. "By the end of this month, every Delhi government hospital will have one such Kendra, ensuring affordable access to essential medicines," he said.

The minister also instructed officials to ensure seamless hospital admissions and services for Ayushman Bharat cardholders at all empanelled facilities.

