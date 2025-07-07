Saharanpur (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) The semi-nude body of a 55-year-old woman was found near a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Monday.

The body was found lying near a drain in the field owned by farmer Atul Tyagi in the Madki Dagheda village under Nagal police station limits on Sunday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

“A bag of mango and a salwar were found near the woman's body. Forensic experts and local police rushed to the spot as soon as the information was received,” Jain told PTI.

The deceased, identified as a mentally ill woman, had left home earlier in the day for daily wage work but did not return by night, police said.

The woman's son has filed a complaint against unidentified persons, alleging murder.

Police said they are probing the case from all possible angles, including the possibility of sexual assault.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem and only after the report is received, the exact cause of death can be determined,” the ASP added.

Forensic teams have collected key evidence from the spot, and police have begun scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas as part of the investigation.

