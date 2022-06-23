Noida, Jun 23 (PTI) Six industrial plots along the Yamuna Expressway near the upcoming Noida International Airport with a reserve price of Rs 71.48 crore were auctioned for Rs 140.97 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.

The e-auction for the plots, located in the industrial sectors 32 and 33, was conducted by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, the statement said.

In Sector-33, one plot measuring 7,050 square metres, one plot of 10,000 square metres and one plot of 12,000 square metres were vacant. In Sector-32, three plots each of 20,000 square metres were vacant, according to the statement.

The reserve price for the plot measuring 7,050 square metres was Rs 9,045.89 per square metre, for 10,000 square metres was Rs 8,555.30 per square metre, for 12,000 square metres was Rs 8,292.67 per square metre, it added.

The reserve price for the three plots measuring 20,000 square metres was Rs 7,767.60 per square metre, it said.

"In today's auction, 80 eligible applicants participated in the scheme for six industrial plots. The process for the e-auction was video-graphed and photographed," YEIDA said.

"Against the total reserve price of Rs 71.48 crore, the six industrial plots got an increase of 97 per cent and were auctioned at Rs 140.97 crore," the authority said.

The industrial sectors 32 and 33 in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's notified area are close to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, which is expected to get operational by September 2024, according to officials.

