New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) About 7,000 entries have been received for the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge', which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, an official release said on Monday.

The 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge has received an "enthusiastic response" from tech entrepreneurs and start-ups from across the country, it said.

"The last date of receipt of entries was July 26, and 6,940 entries have been received across the 8 categories identified. These include 3,939 from individuals and about 3,001 from organisations and companies," the release said.

Among the entries received from individuals, around 1,757 applications are ready to use and the remaining 2,182 are under development.

"For the apps submitted by organisations, 1,742 apps have already been deployed and the remaining 1,259 are under development," the release said.

The category-wise breakup of the apps submitted include 1,142 under business category, 901 under health and wellness, 1,062 e-learning, 1,155 social networking, 326 games, 662 under office and work from home category, 237 news and 320 under entertainment category.

Around 1,135 apps have been submitted under the others category.

Nearly 271 of these apps have more than 1,00,000 downloads, while 89 apps have million plus downloads. The applicants were from all across the country including remote and small towns.

"This shows the talent that exists in our country and this App Innovation Challenge is the right opportunity for Indian tech developers, entrepreneurs and companies to build for India at a scale, that is unparalleled anywhere in the world," the release said.

Screening Committees have already began scrutinising the apps on various parameters, it added.

