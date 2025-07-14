Palghar, Jul 14 (PTI) Seven persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to break in and rob a house in Maharashtra's Palghar, police said on Monday.

The accused were apprehended within 24 hours of the incident in the Nanivali area on Sunday, district superintendent of police (rural) Yatish Deshmukh.

"The accused targeted a house in Nanivali around 2.40 am on Sunday. They tied handkerchiefs to their faces, carried with them iron rods, adhesive, and also firearms, were breaking the main door of the house with an iron rod," he said.

He said the house owner raised an alarm, following which the accused fled.

The police have arrested Sandeep Valvi (36), Tushar Ratate (19), Rushikesh Gurav (24), Ramdas Salkar (25), Pranay Gavit (19), Amol Vangad (20), and Bharat Meda (36) under sections 331(4) (house-trespass or housebreaking), 310(5) (dacoity) and 312 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have seized a car allegedly used in the crime, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

