Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 2 (PTI) Nine people, wanted by the Jharkhand Police for "looting" commuters on deserted roads, were arrested from different areas of Palamu district in the state on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

Acting on tip-offs, police teams nabbed the accused persons from Patan, Nawa Jaipur and Chainpur police station areas, Superintendent of Police, Ajay Linda, said.

Two country-made rifles and a pistol, along with three motorbikes suspected to have been used in various crimes, have been seized from their possession, the officer added.

