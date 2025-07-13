New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday extended its support to residents of Haryana's Anangpur village at a Mahapanchayat held to protest the proposed demolition of homes and what locals describe as a threat to the village's 1,300-year-old heritage.

There was no immediate response from the Haryana government regarding the allegations.

The AAP delegation was led by Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj and included other leaders such as Brahm Singh Tanwar, Mahabal Mishra, Sahiram Pehalwan, Ramesh Pehalwan, and Krishan Jakhar.

Addressing the gathering, Bharadwaj said that public unity had previously led to the withdrawal of the Centre's three farm laws and could once again compel the government to reconsider.

"When people stand together, governments have to listen," he said.

He urged the government to explore legislative alternatives to protect affected families and preserve heritage.

"If ordinances can be issued to reverse court rulings in certain cases, they can also be issued to safeguard communities," he added.

Bharadwaj emphasized that the issue was not just about land, but about the displacement of entire communities. He called for continued peaceful unity among villagers and assured them of AAP's support.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj described the Mahapanchayat as a strong statement by the rural population against actions that could threaten their homes and cultural legacy.

