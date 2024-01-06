Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's Abhishek Soni won the men's full marathon and Sheilah Jepkorir of Kenya won the women's race in the 12th edition of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 here on Saturday.

Abhishek Soni finished the event in a time of 2 hrs, 34:11 and was followed by D Sakthivel (02:36:23) and Vinoth (02:38:44).

After the race, Soni said, "I love running marathons. This is my 6th marathon. I came to Chennai only to run for this event. I am thrilled to win here today. I am very happy with the Chennai marathon. The facilities are good, we had a very good guide every step of the way. The volunteers were very nice and helped me. There were enough water points and the weather was also very nice. I was motivated to run well and winning here is a dream for me."

In the women's full Marathon, Sheilah Jepkorir took the top prize, finishing the race in a time of 2 hrs, 59:58. Brigid Jerono Kimitiwai (03:02:09) and Bijoya Barman (03:30:12) took the second and third places.

The marathon powered by Chennai Runners saw over 20,000 runners participating across categories.

A total prize money of Rs 20 lakh was on offer for the winners in various categories. This year, the marathon saw participation of over 35 per cent women runners. The marathon also had runners who were visually impaired, blade runners, and wheelchair runners.

This year's marathon focused on increasing awareness of Type 1 diabetes and also on raising funds for people with insulin needs.

Results - Half marathon: Men: 1. Ramavath Ramesh Chandra (01:12:10), 2. S Balasubiramanian (01:12:41), 3. Monu Singh (01:12:49). Women: 1. Kavitha Yadav (1:27:33), 2. S Kirutika (01:28:55), 3 S Lithanyasree (01:30:58). PTI

