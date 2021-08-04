New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) As many as 52,732 startups have been benefitted from the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) startup recognition initiative as on July 21, 2021, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

'Startup India' is a flagship initiative of the government which aims at building a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country. A 19-point Startup India Action Plan was launched in January 2016 which paved the way for the introduction of a number of policy initiatives.

"A total of 52,732 startups have taken the benefit of DPIIT startup recognition, as on 21st July 2021," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said so far nine incubators have been sanctioned Rs 30 crore under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS).

In another reply, he said the government is working on setting up a Single Window System for clearances and approvals of industry in the country.

"This will eliminate the need for investors to visit multiple platforms/offices to gather information and obtain clearances from different stakeholders. This will also provide time-bound approvals and real-time status updates to investors," he said.

Replying to a question on gold, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that Gold Dore can be imported by refineries against a licence issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) with Actual User condition.

"DGFT has not issued import licences to any government company in the last three years," she said.

In another reply, she said bilateral trade between India and Pakistan, including through ICP (Integrated Check Post) Attari, remains suspended as a result of unilateral measures taken by Pakistan in August 2019.

Replying to a question on free trade agreement, Patel said India and EU have agreed to resume the negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement.

"Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, including those on specific issues, are to be held considering the interest of either side. The commodities included/excluded in the FTA negotiations are to be finalized based on extensive consultations with the stakeholders, once negotiations resume," she said.

