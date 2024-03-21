Nuh, Mar 21 (PTI) The Haryana Police recovered 596 kg of cannabis estimated to be worth around Rs 89 lakh from a truck here, officials said on Thursday.

On March 16 night, a canter truck driver abandoned his truck on the road near Gulalta village after seeing police and fled, they said.

Upon the search of the vehicle, 20 sacks containing 596 kg of cannabis were found in the truck, police said.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against an unknown driver at Punhana police station, Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said.

The market value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be around Rs 89 lakh. Further investigations are underway, the spokesperson said.

