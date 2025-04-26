Shimla, Apr 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh experienced a hot and dry day with above normal temperatures, with Una recording a high of 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the weather department said.

The Shimla Met office has predicted rain at isolated places in the high and middle hills in the state on Sunday and then dry weather for the next three days, officials said.

The weather has been dry since Friday evening.

According to the local Met department, on Saturday, Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur recorded a high of 37.9 degrees followed by Bilaspur 37.3 degrees, Kangra 36.9, Hamirpur 36.8, Sundernagar 36.5, Mandi 36.2, Berthin 35.9 and Nahan 35.1 degrees Celsius.

Hill stations Dharamshala, Kasauli, Shimla, Manali and Dalhousie recorded a high of 31.1 degrees, 29.9 degree 26.6 degrees, 25.7 degrees and 23.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night with a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius.

The state received 113.1 mm of rain during the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to April 26 against normal rainfall of 170.2 mm, a deficit of 34 per cent.

