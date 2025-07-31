Gurugram, Jul 31 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a charge sheet in a Rs 200 crore scam related to the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, naming 20 people including officials and employees of the civic body, officials said on Thursday.

A supplementary charge sheet may be filed later against two IAS officers, subject to sanction from the competent authority, they said.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

The scam pertains to the alleged embezzlement of government funds in 2017, when officials and employees of the municipal corporation, in connivance with contractor Satbir Singh, allegedly made payments for works never carried out in 11 wards of Ballabgarh by submitting fake bills.

As many as 46 forged bills were created for works such as laying interlocking tiles, stone metal supply, repair of drains and construction of culverts in wards eight, nine, 10, and 31 and from 33 to 40, officials said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

It is alleged that more than Rs 200 crore was wrongfully paid to firms linked to contractor Satbir Singh.

The ACB had registered an FIR on June 16, 2022, under Indian Penal Code sections 166 (public servants disobeying the law with the intent to cause injury to any person), 167(public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants, bankers, merchants, factors, brokers, attorneys, or agents) among others.

Relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was also added to the FIR.

The charge sheet has been filed against Satbir and 19 other officials. Further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)