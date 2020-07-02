New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Trai Chairman R S Sharma on Thursday called for accelerating the implementation of the National Digital Communications Policy (NCDP), approved by the cabinet two years ago.

Sharma said the coronavirus pandemic has shown the importance of communication infrastructure, and the telecom sector has played a central role during the crisis.

Also Read | OnePlus TV Y Series, OnePlus TV U Series Affordable Smart TVs Launched; Prices in India Start From Rs 12,999.

"The NDCP 2018 needs to be accelerated. It needs to be implemented. I have never come across a single person who has said there is any flaw in policy," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman said at a COAI meeting.

The government, under NDCP 2018, has approved various measures to ease financial stress in the sector, expedite roll out of telecom networks and enhance quality of networks with use of modern technologies. However, the policy is yet to be executed.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 2020 Series LIVE Updates: OnePlus TV Y-Series, OnePlus TV U-Series Launched in India; Prices Start From 12,999.

Sharma said the pandemic has shown that India is ready to embrace modern technologies like 5G, and the crisis is a chance to seize the opportunity.

"We can lead the technology world rather than being a laggard," Sharma said.

He said the responsibility to implement NDCP 2018 is now on the shoulders of Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash.

"There are some excellent ideas in the policy which I think will go a long way in accelerating digital connectivity of our people," Sharma said.

Prakash said the government recently launched National Broadband Mission which is critical for digital networks in the country.

He lauded the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and its members' efforts to keep digital networks running in the country during the lockdown.

"In the COVID-19 context, never before has the importance of this sector been prominent as ever before. India could not have dealt with this pandemic without the support and presence of the digital networks and telecommunication sector," Prakash said.

He said the lockdown in the country started on March 22 with Janta Curfew, when data usage in telecom networks jumped from 270 petabytes to 303 petabytes, and has now stabilised in the range of 297-300 petabytes.

"The digital networks in India and entire telecom infrastructure remained resilient and robust and responsive. There was not a single day when we faced break down. Our policy makers, healthcare workers, police, frontline workers...they could not have functioned without our digital networks," Prakash said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)