New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) American IT firm Accenture on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Adobe for developing industry-specific solutions using Adobe Firefly and other generative AI models of the latter.

Accenture said it will integrate Adobe Firefly Custom Models into the marketing services offered by Accenture Song, the company's digital creative services, providing organisations with industry-specific information necessary to train models on their proprietary data and brand guidelines.

"With an initial focus on the retail and consumer goods, automotive, financial services and health industries, the new solutions will leverage Accenture's extensive data and AI engineering capabilities and systematic approach to responsible AI, coupled with its approach to driving unified brand experiences," the company said.

Accenture Song CEO David Droga said the demand for scalable generative AI solutions is increasing.

"By bringing together Adobe technology with Accenture Song's tech-powered creativity, we can help democratize the ability for teams to develop creative assets and accelerate content supply chain transformation," he said.

