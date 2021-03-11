Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) Jadavpur University Teachers Association on Thursday urged "right-thinking individuals" to express solidarity with Visva-Bharati University staff who have faced disciplinary action in recent times for voicing dissent against the authorities.

In a statement, JUTA general secretary Parthapratim Roy said that several teachers and non-teaching staff in the central university have faced disciplinary actions, including suspensions, in recent times for expressing dissenting opinions on various issues.

"Most of the suspensions and show-cause notices have been served without just cause in almost all the cases merely because specific actions of the university administration were questioned by individuals. This is not the way in which any university ought to function," JUTA said.

JUTA has called upon all teachers of Jadavpur University to gather in front of Aurobindo Bhavan on the campus at 2.00 pm on March 15 "to express solidarity with the victimised teachers, staff and students of Visva-Bharti, and to call for restoration of normalcy.

"All right-thinking individuals need to express solidarity with these individuals who are being victimised, simply because they have exercised their democratic right to question, protest, and express dissent."

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) had said voices of teachers, opposed to the vice- chancellor's way of functioning, were being "muzzled" in Visva-Bharati.

Earlier, Visva-Bharati authorities had said that a section of Left-wing teachers were out to malign the institute and were on a collision course with the management which was trying to instil discipline in academic and administrative functioning of the university founded by Rabindanath Tagore.

In January, Visva-Bharati authorities had suspended a professor on charge of questioning credentials of a colleague in social media and making public the conversation between the vice-chancellor and faculty members.

