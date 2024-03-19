Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd on Tuesday said it is looking to install 8,500 chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) across apartment blocks in the suburbs of the financial capital.

The Adani group company said it has launched what it calls the "share charge" initiative, under which multiple vehicle owners can use the same charging infrastructure.

Vehicle owners can schedule charging sessions, monitor usage, and pay directly through a mobile app as part of the initiative, as per a statement.

Without sharing a timeline, the company said it is rolling out 8,500 chargers to be installed in 4,000 housing societies across suburban Mumbai.

Typically, a four-wheeler will take seven hours to charge, while a two-wheeler will get it done in four hours, the statement said.

