New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Friday said its arm has operationalised a 250 megawatt (MW) solar project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

With commissioning of this plant, its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,916.1 MW, AGEL said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | What Is Coffee Badging? All About Office Trend Becoming Popular As Companies Issue Return-to-Office Mandates.

Wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Four Limited (AGE24L) has operationalised solar power project of 250 MW at Bhimsar & Dwada at Jaisalmer.

"Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 11.50 a.m. on February 21, 2025 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from February 22, 2025," the company said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 21: Joe Alwyn, Michael Slater, Alan Rickman and Sophie Turner - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)