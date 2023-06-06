New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Adani Group on Tuesday said pre-tax earnings or EBITDA of the listed companies, spanning ports to commodities, grew 36 per cent to Rs 57,219 crore in the fiscal ended March 31 (FY23), and there is no material refinancing risk and near-term liquidity requirement.

The group -- which has interests ranging from ports to airports, from electricity generation to transmission and distribution, from edible oil to FMCG products, logistics, cement, and roads -- released a financial earnings snapshot compendium for the 2022-23 (FY23) fiscal.

The conglomerate "recorded its highest ever EBITDA at the group portfolio level (combined all group companies) of Rs 57,219 crore, achieving a 36 per cent growth over the previous financial year. Run-rate EBITDA, which considers the annualisation of EBITDA from projects that are commissioned during the year, the number is as high as Rs 66,566 crore," it said.

Adani Portfolio companies operate in utility and infrastructure businesses with more than 83 per cent of EBITDA being generated from core infrastructure businesses, providing assured and consistent cash flow generation.

The platform has a strong asset base that has been built over three decades that supports the resilient critical infrastructure and guarantees best-in-class asset performance over the entire life cycle, said the compendium.

It went on to state that there was "no material refinancing risk and near-term liquidity requirement as there is no near-term significant debt maturity".

"Further, rating affirmations from international and domestic rating agencies signifies the underlying credit quality with adequate financial profile with many businesses having an underlying rating of BBB, but it remains constrained by sovereign ratings," it said.

Net debt stood at Rs 1.86 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship business incubator of the group that houses airports to the data centres, reported a net profit of Rs 2,422 crore on a revenue of Rs 1.38 lakh crore.

Airport passenger movements more than doubled to 74.8 million, 3 road projects were completed and the data centres at Chennai, Noida and Hyderabad achieved significant completion.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) recorded the highest-ever cargo volume of 339 million tonnes, 9 per cent y-o-y growth.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the largest operational renewable portfolio in India with a total operational capacity of 8,086 MW, commissioned the world's largest solar-wind hybrid plant of 2140 MW in Rajasthan.

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the largest private transmission and distribution company in India, added 1,704 circuit km (ckms), taking the total operational to 19,779 ckms.

Adani Power Ltd (APL), the largest private thermal power producer in India, saw sales rise by 2 per cent to 53.39 billion units.

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), the city gas firm, added 126 new CNG stations to take the total to 460. Also, 1.24 lakh new homes on PNG (piped natural gas) took the number of connections to over 7 lakh.

Adani Cement, the firm that holds ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd, saw sale volume increase and cost reduction initiatives leading to a rise in EBITDA by 34 per cent.

Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL), the commodity firm, crossed 5 million tonnes sales volume, showing 14 per cent y-o-y growth.

