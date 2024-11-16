Kanpur, Nov 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a roadshow on Saturday in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Sisamau assembly constituency here.

The roadshow was carried out amid tight security with more than 200 policemen deployed on the roofs of the buildings on the rally's route. Paramilitary was also roped in.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 28 Job Vacancies of Technical Superintendent, Technical Officer and Other Posts of IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024 at iitb.ac.in.

The roadshow started from Bajaria and ended at Sangeet Talkies travelling via Rambagh, Harshaya College, Niranjan Niwas, Gopal Talkies, Central Bank Square, Vijay Tower, Lenin Park, Jwaladevi, and Anand Bagh.

The rally was attended by about 500 women, including Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey.

Also Read | RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: Exam City Slip for Assistant Loco Pilot Examination Released at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

Adityanath came in a helicopter that landed at the helipad of ITI College in Pandu Nagar.

After that, the CM reached Rambagh Tiraha in Bajaria to lead the rally in support of BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi.

The over-hourlong roadshow reverberated with the slogans of 'Long live Modi-Yogi' and Adityanath was showered with flower petals all along the distance.

During the roadshow, the market remained closed.

The CM told the people not to forget two things while exercising their rights on November 20, the Ram temple, and BJP's election symbol, lotus.

This was Adityanath's second outing in Kanpur in the month. On November 9, he held a public meeting at the city's Darshan Purwa Central Park.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)