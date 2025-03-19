Lucknow, Mar 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of the state tax department and directed officials to make systematic efforts to achieve revenue collection targets through dialogue with traders.

Highlighting the state's steady growth in GST/VAT collection, he called for achieving the revenue target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal in "mission mode".

He said that state has the highest number of GST-registered traders in the country and acknowledged the positive impact of awareness initiatives on increasing registrations. The number of active registered traders in the state increased from 17.2 lakh in 2023-24 to over 19.9 lakh in 2024-25, he said.

With GST operations now going entirely online, the chief minister urged officers to use IT tools and artificial intelligence (AI) for data analysis to enhance revenue collection.

He also called for regular performance reviews of tax officials, from commercial tax officers to joint commissioners, and mandated grading based on performance for promotions and postings.

He instructed officials to formulate region-specific strategies and develop a comprehensive training programme and standard operating procedure for revenue enforcement to curb tax evasion.

Adityanath reiterated the state government's commitment to the welfare of GST-registered traders. He highlighted provisions for financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh in case of accidental death or permanent disability of traders, ensuring that beneficiaries receive support sensitively.

Calling tax evasion a "national loss," he emphasised on including only skilled and dedicated personnel in survey and raid teams to prevent tax leakage.

He further reiterated on maintaining strict confidentiality in such operations.

Uttar Pradesh's AI-based return scrutiny system has become a model for other states, he said, urging continued innovation in tax administration.

